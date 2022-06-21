Around 600 visitors came to visit some of Ely's open gardens, which helped raise over £5,000 for charity. - Credit: Ely Open Gardens

Over £5,000 was raised as Ely opened up some of its gardens to the public.

Around 600 visitors basked in the summer sunshine as part of the launch event for the National Garden Scheme’s (NGS) Open Gardens Ely group on June 12.

As well as exploring the Bishop of Ely’s garden with views of the cathedral, there were other features on show such as chickens, rabbits and a small railway running through the undergrowth.

A spokesperson for the NGS Open Gardens Ely group said: “After navigating our way through lockdown, we were once again able to show our gardens unfettered by any restriction.

“Much hard work had gone into preparing gardens so that they could be shared with visitors.”

Charities that will benefit from the amount raised include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

For more information on helping the group as a volunteer or opening your garden as part of the scheme, visit: https://www.elyopengardens.com/.