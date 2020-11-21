Women’s Institute members learn about nurse’s career in virtual meeting
A nurse who moved to Sierra Leone to work in medicine learning and development was the guest speaker at Ely Northwold Women’s Institute’s virtual November meeting.
Fourteen members of the group and friends logged onto Zoom to hear the story of Sarah Cross DPof ProfPrac, MSc (health studies), DipTN (tropical nursing), PGCME (medical education), BSc (Hons) (nursing), FHEA.
Sarah told members about her career from training to become a nurse at Northampton General Hospital to working for Medicine sans Frontier in Sierra Leone.
While there, she worked as a learning and development manager. Her main objective was to lead, guide and support the nursing tutors.
These included clinical mentors and nursing team supervisors in the paediatric hospital through delivering a basic clinical nursing care curriculum.
Sarah designed interactive learning session plans and teaching sessions, delivered the sessions and supported national and expatriate staff in delivering sessions in the ward areas and training centre.
She initiated the bedside observation and learning techniques in the hospital to bridge the gap between theory and practice and worked with the national staff to deliver safe and effective, standardised care across the hospital.
At the same time, she worked with the whole project team (medical and non-medical) to actively support the wider learning, development and training needs of the hospital and support team.
Since returning from Sierra Leone, Sarah is to begin working on the second phase of her work in learning and development.
The next meeting of Ely Northwold WI will also be a virtual one when members will be creating Christmas decorations.