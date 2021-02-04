News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
City centre car park to get ‘new lease of life’ in refurbishment project

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:22 PM February 4, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM February 4, 2021
The Newham Street car park in Ely is getting a new lease of life. 

- Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council 

A council-run city centre car park is getting a “new lease of life” as part of a new refurbishment and preservation project.  

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s Newnham Street car park in Ely will get four new spaces, two new trees and closer disabled parking as part of the scheme.  

A new walk-through area with LED lighting, planting and benches is also on the cards for the eight-week transformation which began on January 25.  

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “The refurbishment works to Newnham Street car park provided us with an opportunity to review what this car park currently offers and in consultation with the local access group, reflect on what is required from this facility. 

“Alongside the parking changes, the Council is also installing raised planting areas, benches and new trees which will not only improve the visual amenities of the car park but also adds a further two trees to our planting schedule.” 

Access to the car park remains unaffected however, a short pedestrian diversion may be put in place temporarily if required. 

