WATCH: Ely's new town crier announced

The winner of the Ely's Next Town Crier Competition has been announced as Cecilia De-Boer.

The competition took place on St Mary's Green, Ely, on Saturday (June 4).

Cecilia can be seen demonstrating her abilities in a video released by tourist information centre Visit Ely.

The competition for a new town crier was held after Avril Hayter-Smith and her consort Graham stepped down after 20 years of service.

On the complexity of the role, the former town crier said: "Being a town crier is about much more than just having a loud voice; it's about writing a good cry, delivering it with confidence and clarity."

When searching for an individual to take on the role, Visit Ely explained that the person must be approachable and cheerful, understanding of the importance of the role, able to attend important events in Ely throughout the year and someone who takes care and attention in their appearance.