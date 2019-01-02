Advanced search

Ely Netball Club raise £118 for Alzheimer’s Society at Christmas charity raffle

02 January, 2019 - 10:32
The Ely Netball Club has raised £118 for the Alzheimer’s Society at their Christmas charity raffle. Picture: ELY NETBALL CLUB

ELY NETBALL CLUB

The Ely Netball Club ended 2018 by raising £118 for Alzheimer’s Society at their Christmas charity raffle.

Prizes included seasonal hampers put together by the club’s five teams and were raffled off at their ‘Christmas social’.

The club will continue the remainder of the season’s fixtures with their five adult teams competing in the Cambs and District Netball League.

A spokesman said: “New members, aged 16 or over, are welcome to try free sessions throughout January on Wednesdays at Witchford Village College 730pm to 9pm.

“In addition, the club received support from Sport England and have started Walking Netball sessions on Thursdays 6 to 7pm.”

They are offering free sessions in January at Paradise Sports Centre. To register a place, email: elynetball@hotmail.co.uk.

The England Netball team won Team of the Year and Greatest Sporting Moment 2018, for their Commonwealth Games gold medal win.

Ely Netball Club is offering ladies, aged 16 or over, the opportunity to give it a go by attending one or more of its free sessions in January.

The club welcomes those looking for a fun, social activity as well as those looking for more competitive match play.

