Ely named the UK’s most baby-friendly location

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:25 PM May 5, 2021   
Ely has been named the UK's most baby-friendly location. - Credit: Lisa / Pexels

Ely has been crowned the UK’s most friendly location for babies in a national study.

The result was calculated from an analysis of the amount of baby services for residents in each UK city versus its population. 

Services considered included National Childbirth Trust (NCT) classes, breastfeeding support groups, baby massage services as well as baby yoga.

For a population of 18,000 people, Ely offers five NCT classes, four breastfeeding support groups, three baby massage classes and five different baby yoga sessions.

It meant the city was awarded an overall score of 68 out of 100 in the analysis.

Second place went to Lichfield in Staffordshire which scored 66, and Wells in Somerset was a close third with 65.

Cambridge came in eighth place overall with a score of 30.

The research was carried out by the insurance company Protectivity. 

