Ely named the UK’s most baby-friendly location
- Credit: Lisa / Pexels
Ely has been crowned the UK’s most friendly location for babies in a national study.
The result was calculated from an analysis of the amount of baby services for residents in each UK city versus its population.
Services considered included National Childbirth Trust (NCT) classes, breastfeeding support groups, baby massage services as well as baby yoga.
For a population of 18,000 people, Ely offers five NCT classes, four breastfeeding support groups, three baby massage classes and five different baby yoga sessions.
It meant the city was awarded an overall score of 68 out of 100 in the analysis.
You may also want to watch:
Second place went to Lichfield in Staffordshire which scored 66, and Wells in Somerset was a close third with 65.
Cambridge came in eighth place overall with a score of 30.
Most Read
- 1 Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of opening
- 2 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
- 3 Ely man caught after nine months on the run from Suffolk prison
- 4 Cineworld Ely expected to reopen in May
- 5 Contractors 'did not follow the brief' when it came to drain maintenance
- 6 Burglary tip-off unearths £1.38m cannabis 'factory'
- 7 Letter: Charity and nursing staff need your support
- 8 ‘King of Salvage’ YouTuber buys ex-Cambridgeshire criminal’s supercar
- 9 30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats
- 10 ‘Something for everyone’ as annual fayre returns for first time since 2019
The research was carried out by the insurance company Protectivity.