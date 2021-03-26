Published: 7:01 AM March 26, 2021

The city of Ely has been named amongst The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live list after being praised for its “friendliness and historic atmosphere”.

Expert judges have put together a list of the top eight locations to live across the East of England, looking at schools, air quality and green spaces.

There are a number of factors that judges look at, but judges highlighted the city’s market square, including drinks from Silver Oak Coffee.

The annual supplement by The Times newspaper will be published digitally on Friday, March, 26 and in the paper on Sunday, March 28.

Judges said: “We love Ely for its magnificent cathedral, and for the sense of community to be found in its market square, where nearly every day is market day and there’s excellent coffee available at the sociable Silver Oak Coffee truck.

“Best of all, it’s cheaper and friendlier than overheated Cambridge, just a short train ride away”.

“Other highlights include the gourmet bagels from the Bagel Bar and the kindness shown by the Ely Scrub Hub’s hundred-plus volunteers, who have been sewing PPE for NHS workers.

“The average house price is £300,000 and average rental is £800 pcm.”

Woodbridge in Suffolk is top of the list of eight locations in the region chosen by newspaper to represent the best of Britain.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor, said: “This guide has never been so important.

“The pandemic has taught us just how much we rely on our homes, our communities and our surroundings.

“With working from home now common, it’s no surprise that many of us are reassessing our priorities and thinking hard about where we really want to live.

“Our focus for this year has been community, countryside and convenience. It hasn’t been a year for big cities or small villages.

“Instead, it is small towns that have shone: big enough to have everything you need within walking distance and small enough for everyone to feel connected.

“Woodbridge is our winner in this region because it is arty, creative and historic. Its thriving, independent high street is full of the good things of life and the schools are excellent.

“During the pandemic, it has been the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors, whether it’s sailing or wild-swimming in the River Deben or walking up Kyson Hill or in Rendlesham Forest.”