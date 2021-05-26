News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely named amongst UK’s ‘most accessible’ for disabled motorists

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:11 AM May 26, 2021
Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed Parkopedia data and revealed that Ely is one of the best places in the UK for blue badge parking. - Credit: PA

Ely has been named one of the UK’s ‘most accessible for disabled motorists’ after it was revealed that 86 per cent of car parks had disabled bays.  

A new study, looking into which towns and cities offer the most, or least, parking for blue badge holders, has ranked Ely in the top 20 cities.  

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts analysed Parkopedia data for 56 car parks across the country to calculate the percentage of accessible car parks in each location. 

Ely ranked at 12th, with 86 per cent of the cathedral city's car parks offering accessible parking for the 144 resident Blue Badge holders registered.  

Keith Hawes, director at nationwide vehicle contracts, said: “Cities need to make themselves more inclusive and accessible, particularly as the high street is struggling. 

“We're also likely to see more Brits hiring cars and driving to their staycation destinations this summer, as travel abroad is still limited.  

“Towns and cities, especially those known for being UK tourist traps, should take a look at their facilities to make sure they can provide inclusive parking for all.” 

Worcester topped the list with a huge 96 per cent of the city’s car parks offering accessible spaces for blue badge holders.  

Surrey town, Epsom, came in second (95 per cent) and South London's Croydon came third (94 per cent) with their car parks offering the most disabled spots. 

