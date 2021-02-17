News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lunches provided for key workers and NHS staff by Muslim community

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:43 PM February 17, 2021   
The Ely Muslim Community have provided lunches for hard-working NHS staff and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Ely Muslim Community have provided lunches for hard-working NHS staff and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Supplied 

Weekly packed lunches have been provided by the Ely Muslim Community for hard-working NHS staff and key workers amid the ongoing pandemic.  

The Ely Islamic Centre trustees, on behalf of the community, wanted to “show our great appreciation” to the NHS and social care staff.  

Collaborating with local restaurants, the community have been busy gifting meals to key workers, including the Princess of Wales MIU and Welney Ward.  

Erica Warner, clinical and operational manager at the MIU, said: "We are very grateful to receive this very kind donation of food from the Islamic centre on behalf of the Muslim community.  

“It was a lovely gesture from them. Thank you.” 

Nicky Garrett, Welney Ward administrator, said: “On behalf of Welney ward I would like to give a very heartfelt thanks to the Ely Islamic Centre trustees and Muslim community for organising the wonderful lunch we received.  

“Everyone enjoyed it. We feel blessed to have been thought of during these trying times.” 

