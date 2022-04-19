News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Muslim community mark breaking fast during Ramadan

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:00 PM April 19, 2022
The Muslim community in Ely spent an evening together at Centre E as they broke their fast during Ramadan.

The Muslim community in Ely spent an evening together at Centre E as they broke their fast during Ramadan. They are pictured with Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and Cllr Chris Phillips who also attended the evening.

The Muslim community in Ely spent an evening together over the weekend (April 17) as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Those in the city gathered at Centre E community centre in Barton Road and were joined by Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, and Cllr Chris Phillips. 

Delicious, traditional food was served as guests mingled and learnt more about the culture of Islam. 

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (L) and Cllr Chris Phillips (R) spent an evening with the Muslim community

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (L) and Cllr Chris Phillips (R) spent an evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during Ramadan. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Fasting is important during Ramadan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God. 

The evening meal is taken just after the call to the Maghrib prayer, which is around sunset and is when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast. 

A spokesperson said: “Centre E was full of local families enjoying the traditional celebration which has not been held for two years because of Covid. 

“Ely is truly a wonderful diverse but inclusive community; it was great to celebrate the break in the fast of Ramadan with our Muslim friends.” 

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (L) spent an evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during Ramadan.

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (pictured) spent an evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during Ramadan. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Cllr Chris Phillips (pictured) spent an evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during Ramadan.

Cllr Chris Phillips (pictured) spent an evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during Ramadan. - Credit: Mike Rouse

The Muslim community in Ely spent an evening together at Centre E as they broke their fast during Ramadan

The Muslim community in Ely spent an evening together at Centre E as they broke their fast during Ramadan. They are pictured with Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and Cllr Chris Phillips who also attended the evening. - Credit: Mike Rouse


