Museum to hold living history Second World War Day

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:15 PM November 3, 2021
Visitors to Ely Museum this Saturday (November 6) will get the chance to see some of the uniform,

Ely Museum is holding a Second World War living history day this Saturday (November 6) ahead of Remembrance Sunday later in the month. 

The museum will welcome leading experts on the British army including Khaki Devil, Great War Huts and the Cambridgeshire Regiment Research Trust. 

Visitors will be able to get a close look and even handle some of the examples of the uniforms, equipment, weapons and medals used in the war by the local 2nd Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment.

They’ll have the opportunity to talk to the experts who will be on hand to answer any questions. 

Community engagement officer, Emily Allen, said: “Ahead of Remembrance Sunday we’re delighted to welcome a team of experts to the museum for another of our popular living history days. 

“There’s also a chance to see our poignant new exhibition ‘Fenland Fields to Far East Jungles’ ".

The day takes place between 11am-4pm. 

