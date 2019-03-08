Advanced search

Do you know any Ely Soldiers who served before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum would like your help

PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 10 November 2019

Tomorrow, Saturday November 8, Ely Museum will host its first event at Ely Market, bringing along photographs that they are keen for people to help identify, as well as a WW1 reenactor soldier and a selection of handling objects from the museum's collection, including its evacuee suitcase. Pictured is the B (Ely) Company, 1st Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment, taken in July 1938. Picture: ELY MUSEUM

Tomorrow, Saturday November 8, Ely Museum will host its first event at Ely Market, bringing along photographs that they are keen for people to help identify, as well as a WW1 reenactor soldier and a selection of handling objects from the museum's collection, including its evacuee suitcase. Pictured is the B (Ely) Company, 1st Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment, taken in July 1938. Picture: ELY MUSEUM

Archant

Can you spot any of Ely's soldiers just before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum needs your help.

The museum invited the public to their first Find Ely Museum at Ely Market last Saturday, where they presented photographs of the Cambridgeshire Regiment's Ely Company from 1910 and 1938.

In collaboration with the Cambridgeshire Regiment Research Trust, the museum also brought a selection of Second World War items and a makeshift First World War soldier, who spoke about life in the county's regiment.

Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum, said: "We have some great photos in our collection at the museum as well as lists of local soldiers.

You may also want to watch:

"We're hoping local people will be able to help us connect the two."

If you descend from a Cambridgeshire Regiment soldier or for more information on the event, contact Elie Hughes or Sara Adderson of Ely Museum on 01353 666655 or email curator@elymuseum.org.uk.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

Do you know any Ely Soldiers who served before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum would like your help

Tomorrow, Saturday November 8, Ely Museum will host its first event at Ely Market, bringing along photographs that they are keen for people to help identify, as well as a WW1 reenactor soldier and a selection of handling objects from the museum's collection, including its evacuee suitcase. Pictured is the B (Ely) Company, 1st Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment, taken in July 1938. Picture: ELY MUSEUM

Fleur puts together a special way to remember Ely’s fallen from both world wars

Remembrance rocks: Keeping it local this year, Angii Smith of Ely Rock Eeels decided to paint all the names of Ely’s fallen in both World Wars. Picture: ELYROCKS EELS

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence at war memorial

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER

March falls silent as hundreds pay their respect in act of remembrance at war memorial

2019 March remembers: Hundreds join remembrance day parade in March and observe two minute silence in poignant moment at the war memorial. Picture; JEM BULBROOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists