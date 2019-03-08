Do you know any Ely Soldiers who served before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum would like your help

Tomorrow, Saturday November 8, Ely Museum will host its first event at Ely Market, bringing along photographs that they are keen for people to help identify, as well as a WW1 reenactor soldier and a selection of handling objects from the museum's collection, including its evacuee suitcase. Pictured is the B (Ely) Company, 1st Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment, taken in July 1938. Picture: ELY MUSEUM Archant

Can you spot any of Ely's soldiers just before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum needs your help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The museum invited the public to their first Find Ely Museum at Ely Market last Saturday, where they presented photographs of the Cambridgeshire Regiment's Ely Company from 1910 and 1938.

In collaboration with the Cambridgeshire Regiment Research Trust, the museum also brought a selection of Second World War items and a makeshift First World War soldier, who spoke about life in the county's regiment.

Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum, said: "We have some great photos in our collection at the museum as well as lists of local soldiers.

You may also want to watch:

"We're hoping local people will be able to help us connect the two."

If you descend from a Cambridgeshire Regiment soldier or for more information on the event, contact Elie Hughes or Sara Adderson of Ely Museum on 01353 666655 or email curator@elymuseum.org.uk.