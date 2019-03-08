Do you know any Ely Soldiers who served before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum would like your help
PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 10 November 2019
Archant
Can you spot any of Ely's soldiers just before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum needs your help.
The museum invited the public to their first Find Ely Museum at Ely Market last Saturday, where they presented photographs of the Cambridgeshire Regiment's Ely Company from 1910 and 1938.
In collaboration with the Cambridgeshire Regiment Research Trust, the museum also brought a selection of Second World War items and a makeshift First World War soldier, who spoke about life in the county's regiment.
Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum, said: "We have some great photos in our collection at the museum as well as lists of local soldiers.
"We're hoping local people will be able to help us connect the two."
If you descend from a Cambridgeshire Regiment soldier or for more information on the event, contact Elie Hughes or Sara Adderson of Ely Museum on 01353 666655 or email curator@elymuseum.org.uk.