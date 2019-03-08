Ely Museum staff and volunteers meet ahead of closure for £2 million renovation

Ely Museum staff and volunteers meet ahead of closure for £2 million renovation. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Ely Museum staff and volunteers gathered to say farewell to the 'old museum' before it closes ahead of its £2 million renovation.

The museum, which displays a myriad of historical Fenland artefacts including roman remains and fossils, was awarded a grant of £1.66m earlier this year.

Costing an ambitious £2.2 million in total, the refurbishment will begin on September 2.

The 'Unlocking the Potential of the Old Gaol' project is designed to rejuvenate the Old Gaol building on Market Street, as well as an opportunity for the museum to re-display their collections.

The grant came part of the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), which uses money from the National Lottery to support projects involving the local, regional and national heritage of the UK.

A programme of events and activities will still be taking place during the closure, including trips out and work with schools.

The museum gift shop is currently having a sale with 30 per cent off on all toys, gifts, cards and jewellery.

