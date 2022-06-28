Museum shortlisted for national family friendly award
- Credit: Matthew Smith / Ely Museum
Ely Museum has been shortlisted for a prestigious family judged award.
From late March through to early June, families across the UK voted for their favourite heritage attraction on the Kids in Museums website (the charity running the annual award).
The Kids in Museums family friendly museum award, which has been running for 16 years, recognises the most family friendly heritage sites in the UK and is the only museum award to be judged by families.
A panel of museum experts whittled down hundreds of nominations to a shortlist of 16 heritage attractions, one being Ely Museum.
Community engagement officer, Emily Allen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for this award and to be recognised for all the brilliant things we have at the museum for families of all ages to enjoy!
“From our youngest visitors enjoying our ‘little explorers’ under-fives sessions to teenagers curating their own exhibition at our ‘young curators club’, there is something for everyone.”
The museum is up against five others in the ‘best small museum’ category.
Judging will take place throughout the summer and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.