On Saturday November 6, Ely Museum welcomed teams from Khaki Devil and Great War Huts, who are leading experts on the British Army during the Second World War, for a living history day. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Experts on the British Army during the Second World War educated children and adults alike on Saturday as Ely Museum hosted a living history day.

Alongside several of their specialist living history actors, teams from Khaki Devil and Great War Huts arrived with a range of uniform, equipment and weaponry.

They brought along some examples of the various things worn or used by the local 2nd Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment during the War.

Visitors were able to get a close look and even handle some of the examples of the uniforms and equipment, as well as talk to the experts.

Also in attendance on the day were members of the Cambridgeshire Regiment Research Trust, who also showed guests around the museum’s latest exhibition – From Fenland Fields to Far East Jungles: The 2nd Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment 1939-45.

This exhibition, which can be found in Ely Museum’s Marshall Fisher Gallery, covers the story of the locally raised 2nd Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment during the Second World War.

It includes their part in the fighting in Malaya and Singapore and their time spent as Far East Prisoners of War.

The wartime story of the Battalion is further told through a range of objects and photographs connected to some of the men who served in the Battalion as well as specific information about these individuals.

