Ely Museum is marking its first anniversary in the 'new Old Gaol' on May 21 from 10:30am-5pm. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum will be marking a year since it reopened its doors following a £2.2 million redevelopment this Saturday (May 21).

The event is being marked one year later than planned due to the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time of its official reopening in 2021.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy a ‘fun’ birthday party event featuring music, games, reenactors, object handling and much more.

Community engagement officer, Emily Allen, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming people to the museum to celebrate this milestone with us.

“After being closed for over 600 days during our redevelopment, restrictions at the time meant our reopening in the ‘new Old Gaol’ were paused.”

She added: “Now one year on, our first birthday promises to be an excellent day for all ages!”

The day will run from 10:30am until 5pm.

The event is also a great opportunity to see the ‘fantastic’ new, RIBA award winning, spaces created within the Old Gaol as part of the redevelopment.

