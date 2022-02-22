Museum introduces new ‘quiet hours’

Ely Museum introduces ‘quiet hours’ for a ‘more relaxed' visit
- Credit: Ely Museum
Ely Museum has introduced new ‘quiet hours’ for those who feel they would benefit from a quieter, more relaxed visit.
Quiet Hours at Ely Museum will take place during the first Sunday of every month, with the first on March 6 from 3:30pm until 5pm.
Everyone is welcome to the museum during the quiet hours, but the time is especially ideal for those who find the usual sounds of the museum more challenging.
A spokesperson for Ely Museum said: “We’re delighted to introduce our new quiet hours.
“We certainly don’t expect you to be quiet on your visit though, and all the usual exhibits will be available just with reduced, muted or subtitled sounds.”
They added: “There will also be a quiet space set aside in the Aedwen Room for those who wish to escape the noise completely.
“Fitted with comfortable seats, tables, and a sensory tent, it is the perfect spot to take a moment.”
The museum has a range of noise cancelling headphones and fidget toys which visitors are welcome to use.
Normal admission tickets apply and accompanying carers are free. There is no need to pre book.
You can find more information on Ely Museum’s Facebook page.