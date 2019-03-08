Advanced search

Take a look at Ely shops from the past at museum exhibition

PUBLISHED: 09:50 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 30 July 2019

Take a look at Ely shops from the past at museum exhibition this weekend. Picture: MIKE ROUSE (collection)

Archant

Step back in time this weekend to see how a new project has captured people's memories of Ely from days gone by.

Photos of old shops in the city will be on display at Ely Museum, where visitors can share their memories by either writing them down or making audio recordings.

It will include high-quality prints of digitally restored photos of Ely, some of which date back to more than 100 years ago.

The exhibition, run by Ely Perspective, follows on from the successful Then & Now event in June.

Daniel Block, chairman of Ely Perspective, said: "We have collaborated with Ely's mayor and renowned local historian, Mike Rouse, to put together this 'drop-in' session at Ely Museum.

"We view this event as the first step in a continuing project to build up a detailed history of Ely through pictures, words, audio and perhaps even film."

Visitors can also bring their own photo collections if they are happy to share them.

The exhibition will run this Saturday and Sunday (August 3/4) from 10 to 5pm in the Vernon Cross room and entry is free.

