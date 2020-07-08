Ely Museum provides Ely Foodbank with craft packs to spark creativity during summer holidays

Ely Museum has teamed up with Ely Foodbank to provide 1,600 educational activity packs thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Ely Museum has teamed up with Ely Foodbank to provide 1,600 educational activity packs thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.



The themed craft packs cover several millennia from the dinosaurs to World War II, as well as ‘starter packs’ including creative necessities, so there is something for all ages to enjoy during the summer holidays.

Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum, said: “Lockdown has been a challenge for everyone, but with some households hit harder than others, the need for foodbanks is greater than ever.



“With household budgets squeezed, the museum recognised that arts and crafts materials were probably not top of the shopping list for many - and that’s where we could help.

Visit the Ely Museum Facebook page or www.elymuseum.org.uk/blog for more information.