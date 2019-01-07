Ely Museum awarded £1.66 million needed for transformation project from the Heritage Lottery Fund

This is what the downstairs exhibition gallery of Ely Museum could look like. Archant

Ely Museum has been awarded £1.66 million from the National Lottery to go towards their transformation project.

This is how Ely Museum might tell the story of the building's history as the Bishop's Gaol This is how Ely Museum might tell the story of the building's history as the Bishop's Gaol

The grant award means that museum’s ambitious £2.2 million project will now go ahead, beginning in 2019.

Alongside the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) grant, the museum has received support from a number of local and national trusts and foundations.

The project aims to transform the museum over the next two years and to work more closely with local communities.

Elie Hughes, curator, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this transformational grant thanks to National Lottery players.

Inside Ely Museum before the 1997 extension work was carried out. Photo: HAT Projects. Inside Ely Museum before the 1997 extension work was carried out. Photo: HAT Projects.

“There will be lots of opportunities for the community to get involved with events and activities, volunteering opportunities and consultation.

“It’s a very exciting time for everyone in Ely!”

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of HLF said: “Museums are vital to our understanding of the past, and with the support of the National Lottery, the people of Ely will have a wonderful asset on their doorstep in order to discover the rich heritage of the cathedral city.”

The museum plans to become a “heritage hub” for locals and tourists, introducing them to the history of the area.

This is what the education centre of Ely Museum could look like. PHOTO: HAT Projects. This is what the education centre of Ely Museum could look like. PHOTO: HAT Projects.

A spokesman said: “New galleries, a series of events and exhibitions and improved visitor facilities will create an exciting destination for local families, schools and visitors to the museum, while resources and trails will encourage people to explore the district further.”

The project will include the renovation of the historic ‘Old Gaol’ building on Market Street and the redisplay of the collections within it.

Schools visiting the museum will benefit from improved facilities and new opportunities.

Storage for the museum’s collections will be improved to safeguard local heritage for the future.