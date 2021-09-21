Published: 11:29 AM September 21, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM September 21, 2021

Ely Museum is asking for relatives of four men from the local B Company, 2nd Battalion of the Cambridgeshire Regiment, to help with an exhibition they are planning. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum is aiming to tell the story of four soldiers who served during the Second World War next month.

The museum, which reopened in May, is looking to get in touch with any relatives who may have photographs of members in the local B Company, 2nd Battalion of the Cambridgeshire Regiment.

“The exhibition has been in the pipeline since we reopened,” Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum, said.

“It would be nice to expand one of the exhibitions on local men who fought in the Cambridgeshire regiment.”

Ely Museum, which aims to open the temporary exhibition by the end of October, would like to hear from relatives of the following men:

- 5932957 Bertram Arthur Major of Ely - born 1920, died in Norfolk in 2013

- 5932331 James Simeon Sells of Littleport - born 1912, died while a Far East prisoner of war, Thailand February 3, 1945

- 5933171 Ralph William Spinks of Ely - born 1913, killed in action January 27, 1942

- 5831128 Charles Samuel White of Hadleigh, Suffolk - born 1916, died of wounds February 16, 1942

If you can help, email Emily Allen at emily@elymuseum.org.uk, call 01353 666655 or message Ely Museum through their Facebook page.