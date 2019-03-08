Ely Museum to host final weekend of activities ahead of renovation closure

A weekend of crafts, food tasting and reenactors will take place at Ely Museum before it closes ahead of its £2 million renovation.

The museum, which displays a myriad of historical Fenland artefacts including roman remains and fossils, was awarded a grant of £1.66m earlier this year.

It will close its doors for a year on Sunday September 1 while the redevelopment plans get underway.

To celebrate the final weekend at the attraction, there will be free entry and activities for all ages.

Visitors will also be able to add a message to a time capsule and have the opportunity to do as the original prisoners of the gaol did and leave their mark on the graffiti wall.

Staff and volunteers will spend much of September packing up the galleries in readiness for the redevelopment of the Old Gaol to begin.

Museum community engagement officer, Emily Allen, said: "There are big changes taking place at Ely Museum over the coming months, from building work to designing new gallery spaces and events."

During the weekend there will also be the chance to see the newest plans for the building, enjoy refreshments and a raffle.

A final shop sale with 50 per cent off everything will take place while stocks last.

The open weekend will run on Saturday August 31 to Sunday September 1.