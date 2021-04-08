News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Mum-of-two battling arthritis tackles year-long workout test

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:11 PM April 8, 2021   
Ely mum battling arthritis raises funds for Magpas

Becky Frewin, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2016, is aiming to complete 365 workouts in as many days for Magpas Air Ambulance. - Credit: Supplied/Magpas

A mother-of-two who was diagnosed with a form of arthritis is taking on 365 workouts in as many days for charity. 

Becky Frewin of Ely was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis after the birth of her second daughter five years ago and has since been taking medication to treat it. 

But despite this, Becky decided she wanted to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance after knowing those who work for and needed the service. 

“I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and, to combat this, I exercised and ate well,” she said. 

“I actually did a sponsored slim to lose enough weight to make the disease ‘dormant’ and come off all my medication.” 

You may also want to watch:

Becky, like many parents, have been working from home while juggling home schooling for her daughters Connie and Darcy since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year. 

However, the 41-year-old encountered a problem. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police
  2. 2 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
  3. 3 Team 'work since dawn' to decorate high street
  1. 4 Rats spotted around overflowing bins in Ely
  2. 5 Coffee company's stolen generator found as business continues to thrive
  3. 6 Alligator-owning farmer stars in new Ross Kemp ITV documentary
  4. 7 Rare vintage and classic vehicles to go under the hammer
  5. 8 Man wanted on recall to prison - have you seen him?
  6. 9 'Not fair' refuse lorries put at risk from badly maintained private road
  7. 10 Why you should take a trip on Bob Todd's Liberty Belle Cruise

“In 2020 I, like a lot of people, put on some of the weight I’d lost due to being at home and less active,” Becky said.  

“So, I decided to not only resurrect the challenge, but actually step it up a notch by losing 30lbs, as well as completing a workout a day for the year; that’s how this challenge was born!” 

It is a challenge Becky has now been doing for around 100 days as she continues to try and achieve her goals. 

Since restarting the challenge, she has since raised over three times her initial fundraising target for Magpas. 

But that’s not the main message Becky wants to send to others who may be thinking of doing something similar for a worthwhile cause. 

“Quite frankly, it’s one of the only things that’s keeping me sane!” she admitted. 

“It’s a difficult time for us all, but I’ve found a mixed martial arts-based workout helps me to get any frustrations out. 

“The biggest challenge has been my knees; I’ve actually found out I need them both replaced due to childhood injuries.  

“But I want people to know that even with old and broken knees and two young kids, you can do it if you put your mind to it!” 

To donate, visit Becky’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-frewin2.  

Charity News
People
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to wat

Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Pot in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire

12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Spectators will not be allowed to watch the Boat Race on the River Great Ouse near Ely due to Covid-

Rowing

Remoteness a key reason why Ely is hosting Boat Race

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police Prepare to close roads around the start line for the Cambridge v Oxford Boat Race 2021, Great

Coronavirus

Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus