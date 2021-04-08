Published: 12:11 PM April 8, 2021

Becky Frewin, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2016, is aiming to complete 365 workouts in as many days for Magpas Air Ambulance. - Credit: Supplied/Magpas

A mother-of-two who was diagnosed with a form of arthritis is taking on 365 workouts in as many days for charity.

Becky Frewin of Ely was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis after the birth of her second daughter five years ago and has since been taking medication to treat it.

But despite this, Becky decided she wanted to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance after knowing those who work for and needed the service.

“I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and, to combat this, I exercised and ate well,” she said.

“I actually did a sponsored slim to lose enough weight to make the disease ‘dormant’ and come off all my medication.”

Becky, like many parents, have been working from home while juggling home schooling for her daughters Connie and Darcy since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year.

However, the 41-year-old encountered a problem.

“In 2020 I, like a lot of people, put on some of the weight I’d lost due to being at home and less active,” Becky said.

“So, I decided to not only resurrect the challenge, but actually step it up a notch by losing 30lbs, as well as completing a workout a day for the year; that’s how this challenge was born!”

It is a challenge Becky has now been doing for around 100 days as she continues to try and achieve her goals.

Since restarting the challenge, she has since raised over three times her initial fundraising target for Magpas.

But that’s not the main message Becky wants to send to others who may be thinking of doing something similar for a worthwhile cause.

“Quite frankly, it’s one of the only things that’s keeping me sane!” she admitted.

“It’s a difficult time for us all, but I’ve found a mixed martial arts-based workout helps me to get any frustrations out.

“The biggest challenge has been my knees; I’ve actually found out I need them both replaced due to childhood injuries.

“But I want people to know that even with old and broken knees and two young kids, you can do it if you put your mind to it!”

To donate, visit Becky’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-frewin2.