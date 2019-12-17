Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

An Ely mum who struggled to climb the stairs has turned her life around after losing nearly six and a half stone.

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year.

The final straw for Vickie was struggling to play with her daughter.

"I knew enough was enough and I didn't want her growing up without a mum like I did," she said.

"I decided I needed some help and found Slimming World."

Before losing weight, Vickie was often out of breath, struggling to climb stairs.

She had issues sleeping and felt low and lethargic.

"Now I can walk my dog without taking a breather, go swimming with my daughter and dance around the house - I have so much more energy."

Slimming World consultant, Belinda Lennon, said: "I am so proud and pleased for Vickie.

"She is an inspiration to our group - a real success story."

For more information about Slimming World contact Belinda on 07971 077971 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

