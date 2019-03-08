Advanced search

A riot of colour as Ely morris dancers perform at St George's Fayre in March

PUBLISHED: 14:14 30 April 2019

The Ely and Littleport Riot Women’s Border Morris group danced at St George’s Fayre in March on Sunday (April 28).

The group received a warm welcome from impressed visitors, with one admirer saying “who needs the gym when you can enjoy doing this.

New member and Ely resident Saeko Soya-Dijkstra made her debut and, in keeping with true Morris tradition, received her 'rosette' when the side decided she had passed the test with hanky-flying colours! The group is a Fenland women's morris side who perform traditional and original dances in the border style.

The side was formed over 30 years ago and in that time the group has danced the length and breadth of the UK and parts of Europe.

They are regulars at Ely Folk Festival, too, where members can be seen 'hard at it' hosting the many morris sides from around the UKNew dancers (female) and musicians (male) are always welcome.

For more information visit the group's website: www.elriotblog.wordpress.com

