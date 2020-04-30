Minor Injury Unit at Princess of Wales Hospital is now open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm

Ely's Minor Injury Unit, which is based at the Princess of Wales Hospital, has extended its hours for urgent treatment. Senior health care assistant Julie Lincoln (left) and nurse practitioner Cathy Hall (right) are pictured at the front door. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST Archant

Ely’s Minor Injury Unit, which is based at the Princess of Wales Hospital, has extended its hours for urgent treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MIU, which offers treatment and advice on illnesses and injuries that need attention urgently but are not critical or life threatening, is now open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.

No appointment is required, and patients will be assessed by nurse or paramedic practitioners. X-Ray services are also available from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 8pm.

Erica Warner, Ely MIU service manager, said: “We have extended our opening hours so more people can get urgent treatment when they need it.

“Our team of dedicated staff are available to support you, and we have worked to keep the service open for longer to provide urgent care safely in the community.

“Please don’t delay and risk your illness or injury getting worse, contact the unit and come and visit us if you are able and not experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

“Some of our procedures have changed and you will see staff wearing protective equipment necessary to protect healthcare workers and the public, but we’re open for business as usual.”

Conditions that can be treated at Minor Injury Units include:

• wounds, cuts and bruises (tetanus immunisation can also be given)

• bites – human, insect and animal

• minor burns and scalds

• muscle and joint injuries – strains, sprains, limb fractures

• sports injuries

• eye problems

• earache (patients aged two years and over)

• cystitis (not children or male patients)

• minor head injuries (with no loss of consciousness)

People are asked not to attend the Minor Injury Unit if they are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, but instead call their GP practice, visit www.111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111. Call 999 if it’s a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Earlier this month, Wisbech and Doddington Minor Injury Units (MIUs) both temporarily closed to the public, to enable staff to be redeployed to meet urgent needs elsewhere in the local community.