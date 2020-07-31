Ely Minor Injury Unit opening hours to remain extended as they have throughout coronavirus pandemic

The opening hours of Ely’s Minor Injury Unit will remain extended as they have been throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the normal operating hours for Ely MIU were 8.30am to 6pm seven days a week.

At the end of March, in response to the pandemic and to support other health services that had to pause or reduce, the opening hours were extended temporarily to 8am to 10pm every day.

As services in the local area have restarted, from Saturday August 1 Ely MIU will now be open from 8am to 8pm with x-ray services available from 8am to 6pm seven days a week.

It comes at the same time as an announcement that Wisbech’s MIU will reopen in two weeks’ time while plans are being put in place to reopen Doddington’s MIU during the autumn.