Residents donate 162 pairs of football boots to charity

162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. AIK Freetong players wearing an Ely Crusaders kit thanks to a previous donation from 3Q Sports which recently arrived in Sierra Leone. Picture: BOOTS2AFRICA Archant

162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by Ely residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. AIK Freetong players wearing an Ely Crusaders kit thanks to a previous donation from 3Q Sports which recently arrived in Sierra Leone. Picture: BOOTS2AFRICA 162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. AIK Freetong players wearing an Ely Crusaders kit thanks to a previous donation from 3Q Sports which recently arrived in Sierra Leone. Picture: BOOTS2AFRICA

Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years -made the delivery to Boots2Africa, who thanked the “amazing and generous people of Ely”.

The charity also thanked Ely City Crusaders Football Club, Witchford Colts and 3Q Sports for the bag fulls of kits and all those who donated from Eco Ely Trash to Treasure Facebook community groups “for their continued goodwill and community support.”

MORE: 100 pairs of football boots and dozens of sports kits donated to charity

162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. The donated kits are pictured drying at Fleur's house. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN 162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. The donated kits are pictured drying at Fleur's house. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Fleur said: “I was so glad to get all of Ely’s generous donations on their way to beneficiaries in Africa before lockdown began.

“It will take several weeks to get the mountains of donations shipped to schools and organisations and Boots2Africa do a phenomenal job in organising that.

“But the people of Ely absolutely surpassed themselves this time - their generosity just gets more and more impressive with every collection.”

162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN 162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

For more information, visit the charity’s website.

162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. AIK Freetong players wearing an Ely Crusaders kit thanks to a previous donation from 3Q Sports which recently arrived in Sierra Leone. Picture: BOOTS2AFRICA 162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by residents of Ely. Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years - made the delivery to Boots2Africa. AIK Freetong players wearing an Ely Crusaders kit thanks to a previous donation from 3Q Sports which recently arrived in Sierra Leone. Picture: BOOTS2AFRICA