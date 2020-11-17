Residents donate 162 pairs of football boots to charity
PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 November 2020
Ben Jolley
Archant
162 pairs of football boots and hundreds of items of kit have been donated to charity by Ely residents.
Fleur Patten, who leads the Miles of Smiles community Facebook group - which has donated more than 1,000 pairs in two years -made the delivery to Boots2Africa, who thanked the “amazing and generous people of Ely”.
The charity also thanked Ely City Crusaders Football Club, Witchford Colts and 3Q Sports for the bag fulls of kits and all those who donated from Eco Ely Trash to Treasure Facebook community groups “for their continued goodwill and community support.”
Fleur said: “I was so glad to get all of Ely’s generous donations on their way to beneficiaries in Africa before lockdown began.
“It will take several weeks to get the mountains of donations shipped to schools and organisations and Boots2Africa do a phenomenal job in organising that.
“But the people of Ely absolutely surpassed themselves this time - their generosity just gets more and more impressive with every collection.”
For more information, visit the charity’s website.
