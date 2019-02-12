Advanced search

Dancing and fun at the mayor of Ely’s ball raises money for local charity Pos+bility

PUBLISHED: 10:43 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 25 February 2019

Mayor's Councillor Mike Rouse hosts a ball at the Maltings, Ely, to raise money for Pos+bility.

Archant

An evening of fine food and dancing was enjoyed by guests at the annual fund raising Mayor’s ball held at The Maltings in Ely.

Mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse, dancing with his daughter Cassie at The Maltings. Picture: SubmittedMayor, Councillor Mike Rouse, dancing with his daughter Cassie at The Maltings. Picture: Submitted

Mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse, hosted the event to raise funds for his charity, Pos+bility, a Cambridgeshire based charity that supports people living with long term neurological conditions.

Cllr Rouse said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the mayor’s dinner and entertainment.

“We raised a good sum for Pos+Ability and I hope everyone had a good time.

“Thanks to the Maltings, what a lovely venue it is and a great team down there, thanks to Js Catering for the meal and the Band of Hope for playing.

“My special thanks to the Mayoress, Cassie, for all her arrangements and to volunteer photographers Harry and Lauren, and particularly Julie Windle for capturing the Dad dancing routine, which will teach me not to leave my camera on the table.”

Pos+Ability has been the mayor’s charity for a year.

It is a Cambridgeshire-based charity offering chair-based exercise and one-to-one support to people living with long-term neurological conditions including, but not limited to Stroke, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis and Muscle Dystrophy.

