Ely Mayor meets the team behind Scrubs for Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:08 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 01 September 2020

Cllr Sue Austen, the Mayor of Ely (centre), visited BAR62 which is the new base for Scrubs of Cambridgeshire. The group of sewers have made hundreds of scrubs for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Michael Rouse

Michael Rouse

The Mayor of Ely visited the new base of a community effort to make scrubs for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Sue Austen visited BAR62 in Newnham Street to meet with the team behind Scrubs of Cambridgeshire, a group which has made hundreds of sets of scrubs since launching in spring.

The sewers had been working from Coton Hall near Cambridge but have now moved to BAR62 which has kindly been offered as a new temporary home.

Gioconda Gomez started sewing the clothing for local healthworkers.

She now has around 300 machinists making scrubs which are being worn in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Essex and London.

A JustGiving page to support their efforts has also raised over £4,200 - more than double its original target.

To help Scrubs for Cambridgeshire, join its Facebook group or donate via its JustGiving Page.

