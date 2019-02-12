King’s Ely maths student on top form at national competition

King's Ely student Michael Zhang is celebrating after coming out top in a national mathematical competition. Archant

An Ely student has won a national maths competition.

Sixth form student Michael Zhang, who studies at King’s Ely, achieved a merit in the Senior Maths Kangaroo Competition, placing him in the top 25 per cent nationally.

The 18-year-old was one of six King’s Ely students invited to take part in the Kangaroo Competition following their results in the senior maths challenge paper in November. Michael achieved a gold certificate, again placing him in the top 25 per cent nationally.

Two other King’s Ely Senior students, Joe Lau and Thomas Kim, also attempted the senior maths challenge a year early and both got through to the Kangaroo round. Both students achieved marks higher than the national average.