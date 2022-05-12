Gallery

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, and members of the city's Royal British Legion branch gathered to mark 100 years since the war memorial was unveiled. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Councillors and members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) stood silent as Ely marked 100 years since its war memorial was unveiled.

The Rev Chris Hill and Rev Ruth Holmes of St Mary’s Church led the service on April 30, as the names engraved on the memorial were read out.

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, was also in attendance for the service, where the Union Standard was accompanied by standards from the Cambridgeshire Regiment Association (CRA) and City of Ely RBL.

Dave Martin, county parade marshal and chairman of the City of Ely RBL branch, said: “I pass on my thanks to all those involved in the rededication of the Ely war memorial.

“Laurine and Phil Green from the City of Ely Military Band supported the last post.

“Wreaths were laid by our mayor, Alan Sharp, chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Lieutenant Colonel David Denson, chairman of the CRA and Neil Grimston of City of Ely RBL.”

