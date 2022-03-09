Gallery
'There's so many inspirational women' - Ely marks International Women’s Day
- Credit: Ely Cathedral / Ely Museum / Visit Ely
Joining those all over the country, the city of Ely marked International Women’s Day yesterday (March 8) celebrating achievements of women in and around the area.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday that has been celebrated annually since 1911 to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women.
This year, the IWD campaign theme was #BreakTheBias, supporting a gender equal world.
In Ely, Ely Cathedral marked the day by sharing a collection of photos of women who play their part in the running of it.
A spokesperson said: “Thank you to all the wonderful women that keep Ely Cathedral running every day.”
Visit Ely took a moment to mark several 'incredible' women too.
“We wanted to celebrate the women who make Visit Ely such a wonderful place, providing such wonderful things for Ely.”
Ely Museum also marked the day, sharing stories about four women who played an important role in Ely over the years.
A spokesperson said: “From artists to authors, business owners and landladies to leaders of all kinds, there are so many inspirational women in the city.”