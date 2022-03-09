News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'There's so many inspirational women' - Ely marks International Women’s Day

The city of Ely marked International Women's Day on March 8, celebrating achievements of women in and around the area.

The city of Ely marked International Women's Day on March 8, celebrating achievements of women in and around the area. - Credit: Ely Cathedral / Ely Museum / Visit Ely

Joining those all over the country, the city of Ely marked International Women’s Day yesterday (March 8) celebrating achievements of women in and around the area. 

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday that has been celebrated annually since 1911 to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. 

This year, the IWD campaign theme was #BreakTheBias, supporting a gender equal world. 

In Ely, Ely Cathedral marked the day by sharing a collection of photos of women who play their part in the running of it.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to all the wonderful women that keep Ely Cathedral running every day.” 

Visit Ely took a moment to mark several 'incredible' women too. 

“We wanted to celebrate the women who make Visit Ely such a wonderful place, providing such wonderful things for Ely.” 

Ely Museum also marked the day, sharing stories about four women who played an important role in Ely over the years.

A spokesperson said: “From artists to authors, business owners and landladies to leaders of all kinds, there are so many inspirational women in the city.” 

Mrs Agnes Hinton-Knowles who first arrived in Ely with her husband

Mrs Agnes Hinton-Knowles who first arrived in Ely with her husband. In September 1937, she played an important role in settling the evacuee children from the Jewish Free School who had arrived in Ely from Spitalfields in the East end of London. She, and her legacy are still fondly remembered by local people and their families. - Credit: Ely Museum

Miss E E Fletcher, who was the first headmistress of Ely High School for Girls.

Miss E E Fletcher, who was the first headmistress of Ely High School for Girls. The impact she will have had on so many local girls is enormous. - Credit: Ely Museum

Nurse Mary Elizabeth Blanche Clark, pictured centrally in the black dress. 

Nurse Mary Elizabeth Blanche Clark, pictured centrally in the black dress. Nurse Clark nursed the people of Ely for over 30 years from 1907 until 1939. While she retired from the Nursing Association in 1939, she continued with her work as the British Red Cross Commandant in Ely during World War II. - Credit: Ely Museum

Etheldreda, who formed her monastery in Ely. Ely became a centre for worship and pilgrimage to honour St. Etheldreda.

Etheldreda, who formed her monastery in Ely. Ely became a centre for worship and pilgrimage to honour St. Etheldreda. - Credit: Ely Museum


