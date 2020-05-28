Popular Ely market confirmed to reopen in second week of June as lockdown is eased

The popular Ely Markets will reopen in the second week of June, organisers have confirmed. Picture: Archant/Ely Markets Archant

A popular market in Ely will reopen in the second week of June, only allowing sellers of essential food items and plants, organisers have confirmed.

Ely Markets will reopen on Thursdays and Saturdays from June 11 and will initially include a small number of stalls selling fruit, veg, eggs, cheese, bread, meat, fish and plants.

There will be social distancing and safety measures in place to help ensure the wellbeing of traders, staff and members of the public.

The Sunday market and mini-markets will remain closed and other stalls, such as crafts, antiques and street food will return “at a later date”.

“We are very pleased that Ely Markets is reopening,” says Emma Grima, commercial director of East Cambs Trading Company.

“This first phase means we can bring back some of your favourite traders, whilst helping to keep everyone safe with social distancing and other safety measures.”

The first markets will take place on Thursday, June 11 and Saturday, June 13, from 8.30am to 3.30pm, on the main Market Place and Dolphin Lane.

Shoppers can expect to see a good selection of food, produce and plants. Each stall will provide clear signage and defined areas for socially-distanced queueing.

Contactless payment systems will be in place where possible.

“We need your help to make this work as smoothly as possible,” says Ms Grima.

“You should expect to see some barriers in place, and you need to ensure you follow sensible social distancing guidelines.

“Please don’t expect to stop for a chat with our traders or your friends. You can do that in the future.

“For now, we need you to leave the Market Place as soon as you have completed your shopping.

“We have chosen to reopen in stages, rather than allowing everyone to return at once

“We have a duty of care to our traders and customers. We cannot rush this process.

“A phased re-opening allows us all to make sensible plans, adjust to the new conditions and, most importantly, keep everyone as safe as possible.”

More information on traders attending and social distancing will be posted on Ely Markets’ social media and website over the coming weeks. Follow @elymarkets for more information.