Published: 3:29 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM January 6, 2021

Organisers of Ely Markets say its future is “under regular review”. - Credit: Facebook/Ely Markets

The future of Ely Markets in the Government’s new ‘Lockdown 3’ and tougher Covid-19 restrictions is “under regular review”.

We reported earlier this week that market stall holders were still allowed to trade during the new coronavirus lockdown across England.

Those selling at Ely Markets must only offer essential items such as food, drink and needed supplies and strict social distancing measures are in place.

But now, following Tier 4 and the new ‘Lockdown 3’, organisers say that the opening of the market is “under regular review”.

Emma Grima, director of East Cambs Trading Company, said: “Ely Markets remains open for members of the public with essential stall holders only.

“Social distancing is in place at Ely Markets and shoppers are encouraged to leave the Market Place as soon as they have made their purchases.

“This is under regular review in line with the latest announcements and advice from central Government.”