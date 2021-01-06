News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

The future of Ely Markets in Lockdown 3 ‘is under regular review’

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:29 PM January 6, 2021    Updated: 3:31 PM January 6, 2021
Organisers of Ely Markets say its future is “under regular review”. 

Organisers of Ely Markets say its future is “under regular review”. - Credit: Facebook/Ely Markets 

The future of Ely Markets in the Government’s new ‘Lockdown 3’ and tougher Covid-19 restrictions is “under regular review”.  

We reported earlier this week that market stall holders were still allowed to trade during the new coronavirus lockdown across England.  

Those selling at Ely Markets must only offer essential items such as food, drink and needed supplies and strict social distancing measures are in place.  

But now, following Tier 4 and the new ‘Lockdown 3’, organisers say that the opening of the market is “under regular review”. 

Emma Grima, director of East Cambs Trading Company, said: “Ely Markets remains open for members of the public with essential stall holders only. 

You may also want to watch:

“Social distancing is in place at Ely Markets and shoppers are encouraged to leave the Market Place as soon as they have made their purchases.  

“This is under regular review in line with the latest announcements and advice from central Government.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 24 Hours in Police Custody reveals woman's bid to hire hitmen
  2. 2 Jail for drug dealer caught in hotel room with cocaine and heroin worth £1,300
  3. 3 Business owner has ‘soul-destroying task’ of letting staff go in lockdown
  1. 4 Family pays tribute to local sporting icon and 'an inspiration'
  2. 5 Viewers react to 'brilliant' 24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow
  3. 6 Police discover bedroom filled with cannabis
  4. 7 Alphabet of Ely brings light on evening walks
  5. 8 Federation of Small Businesses calls on chancellor to follow five-point plan
  6. 9 Man due in court for burglary
  7. 10 Warning to hare coursers after four men detained in connection with incident
Coronavirus
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Wisbech to Littleport, Ely to Upwell - coronavirus cases up to Christmas...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

East of England Ambulance Service | Video

Heroes of 2021 across Cambridgeshire recognised in New Year's Honours list

The Newsroom

Logo Icon

Weather | Video

Photographer captures stunning sunset images of east Cambs flooding

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

MP and former Ely councillor tells of what it's like to have Covid for...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus