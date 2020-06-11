Advanced search

Ely Market has reopened for business

PUBLISHED: 12:08 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 June 2020

Ely Markets first day of opening as the coronavirus lockdown measures start to be eased. Image: Ely Markets

Ely Markets

There may have been rain for most of the morning - but that didn’t stop customers supporting local traders as Ely Market reopened today.

Stalls are offering contactless payments where possible now Ely Markets have reopened. Image: Ely MarketsStalls are offering contactless payments where possible now Ely Markets have reopened. Image: Ely Markets

Eleven traders set up stalls selling a essentials from fruit and veg to home baked goods on the first day of trading since the corornavirus lockdown measures were eased.

Ahead of Thursday’s reopening, the market’s social distancing guidelines were released on social media.

Customers are being asked to keep two metres apart, follow signs displayed at stalls and to leave the market as soon as they’ve completed their shop.

Contactless card payments are also being made available where possible.

Ely Markets released guidelines for shoppers and traders ahead of its first day of trading since lockdown measures were introduced. Image: Ely MarketsEly Markets released guidelines for shoppers and traders ahead of its first day of trading since lockdown measures were introduced. Image: Ely Markets

From Thursday June 11, Ely Market will be open twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays between 8:30am and 3:30pm.

A post on the Ely Markets Facebook page said: “We need your help to make this go as smoothly as possible.”

County council finds a spare field that could become a drive thru’ McDonalds and Costa on the outskirts of Soham

These were the happy customers at McDonalds in Peterborough last month when it re-opened. Will customers be as happy to see a new drive thru' open in Soham? Picture; TERRY HARRIS .

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Mum’s warning after girls, 12, left ‘uncomfortable’ after being followed by men in car

Two 12-year-old girls were followed by men in this car in Littleport on Saturday, June 6 at around 3pm. Picture: Submitted

Sister of black man stopped by police in Ely claims that ‘racism and social profiling are everywhere’

Chief constable Nick Dean has resoonded to a video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely. The video - published on our website today - was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown).

