Ely Market has reopened for business
PUBLISHED: 12:08 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 June 2020
Ely Markets
There may have been rain for most of the morning - but that didn’t stop customers supporting local traders as Ely Market reopened today.
Eleven traders set up stalls selling a essentials from fruit and veg to home baked goods on the first day of trading since the corornavirus lockdown measures were eased.
Ahead of Thursday’s reopening, the market’s social distancing guidelines were released on social media.
Customers are being asked to keep two metres apart, follow signs displayed at stalls and to leave the market as soon as they’ve completed their shop.
Contactless card payments are also being made available where possible.
From Thursday June 11, Ely Market will be open twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays between 8:30am and 3:30pm.
A post on the Ely Markets Facebook page said: “We need your help to make this go as smoothly as possible.”
