Ely market cancelled due to severe high winds
PUBLISHED: 10:29 07 February 2019
Archant
Ely Market has been cancelled today (February 7) due to the severe high winds.
The general market is held on Thursdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays and usually trades from 8.30am to 3.30pm.
East Cambridgeshire District Council tweeted: “Please note that @ElyMarkets market tomorrow (Thursday February 7) has been cancelled due to the severe high winds that are forecast.”
Yesterday forecasters issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in the East of England until Saturday February 9, including Cambridgeshire.
Gusts of up to 60 mph on coasts and 50 mph inland are expected this morning.