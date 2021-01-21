Published: 5:12 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM January 21, 2021

A 73-year-old man has penned a fundraising ‘pandemic poem’ after his close friend was rushed into hospital with coronavirus.

Alan Stevens from Ely has set up a JustGiving page in a bid to raise cash for Addenbrooke’s Hospital following his pal’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

“I have written the poem to honour the work of the NHS during this pandemic,” said Mr Stevens. “I want to thank all the wonderful staff of our NHS.”

Just over £110 has already been raised of Mr Stevens’ £500 target for the “healthcare superheroes” at the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

Mr Stevens added: “If you’re an NHS or healthcare superhero, please enjoy, if you like the poem please make a donation.”

Pandemic - Saluting the NHS

If I could give out medals no limit would there be,

every Doctor, Nurse or Care Worker would all get one from me.

We had no idea in 2020 how different life would soon be,

everything was about to change, which none of us could see.

Little did I know then, the many things that I would miss,

even at my seventy three years, I was unprepared for this.

Covid lockdown had arrived there was now no going out,

home schooling, no visiting, click and collect, what's that all about.

Road traffic greatly reduced, few people on the street,

exercise is allowed but don't stray far advised police on the beat

A normal shop, a quiet walk with grandchildren in the wood,

a pint at the pub, a meal out, all no longer considered good.

A hug, a kiss, a longed for meeting with those whom you love,

this must not happen explained the expert panel from above.

We must protect the NHS, our saviours on the front line,

some were caught transgressing and finished up with a fine.

With daily cases rising, deaths following closely behind,

meant those you loved and cared for, stayed foremost in your mind.

So many deaths behind each one, a tragic family story,

very few were ever told, so no posthumous glory.

If I could give out medals no limit would there be,

every Doctor, Nurse or Care Worker would all get one from me.

The mask became quite normal, and so did all the rest,

wash your hands, keep your distance, we did our very best.

Care Homes were hit so badly we all asked the reason why,

leaving many people so distressed with many eyes to dry.

We all clapped for the care staff every Thursday night,

Captain Tom walked for the NHS and finised up a Knight.

Sport was much disrupted, championships put back,

fans were banished from the stands and from the racing track.

But then came the vaccines - could an end really be in sight,

developed by scientists in record time, we hoped that it just might.

But politicians tell us we must stay indoors for weeks to come,

until it is quite certain that this Covid battle, has finally been won.

So let me salute all those that helped us cope along the way,

to a time when we can all look back to that first Covid-free day.

If I could give out medals no limit would there be,

every Doctor, Nurse or Care Worker would all get one from me.

With grateful thanks to you all.

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/a-pandemic-poem