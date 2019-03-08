Advanced search

Updated

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

PUBLISHED: 16:46 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 23 October 2019

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Archant

An Ely man who was found to have a two-foot long rusty knife in his car has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry.

Kane Saunders, of Clayway, who was arrested by police in Avocet Grove, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrate's Court today.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and driving whilst disqualified.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police described the knife as a "nasty looking blade" when they posted an image of it on social media. It was found, they said, during a search of the man's car boot.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

It's illegal to carry a knife in public without good reason, unless it has a folding blade with a cutting edge 3 inches long or less

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Latest from the Ely Standard

WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

Former veterinary nursing assistant is heading to Ely - in her role as one of 16 new recruits to Cambridgeshire Police

Former veterinary nursing assistant Zara Oakley graduated as a police officer in front of proud friends and family. She will be based in Ely so if you see her out and about feel free to stop her for a chat.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Four teenagers arrested after man in his 20s found by police with stab injuries in Cambridgeshire street

Four teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists