Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER. Archant

An Ely man who was found to have a two-foot long rusty knife in his car has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry.

Kane Saunders, of Clayway, who was arrested by police in Avocet Grove, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrate's Court today.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and driving whilst disqualified.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police described the knife as a "nasty looking blade" when they posted an image of it on social media. It was found, they said, during a search of the man's car boot.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

It's illegal to carry a knife in public without good reason, unless it has a folding blade with a cutting edge 3 inches long or less

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report