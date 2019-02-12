Advanced search

‘Heroes v superheroes’ themed family rave at The Maltings in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 March 2019

Archant

A ‘heroes v superheroes’ themed family rave is coming to Ely this month.

Big Fish Little Fish return to The Maltings on Saturday March 23, offering fun for children of all ages as well as top notch DJs, glitter cannons, arts and crafts and more to create a party like no other.

This year’s theme will see little ones and parents alike channelling their inner heroes and superheroes for the occasion.

Bring your children along when Foul Play and DJ Trax deliver old school classics and drum ‘n’ bass at the party, which runs from 2pm to 4pm.

Attendees can also enter a competition to win one of three family tickets to this year’s Camp Bestival by posting images taken at the photo booth in the events.

Tickets for the Ely rave cost £9 for adults, £7 for children and are free for pre-walking babies.

The rave is part of an eight-date regional tour of the UK.

To book visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk

