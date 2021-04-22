News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
McDonald’s helps litter pickers in mission to clean up county

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:28 AM April 22, 2021    Updated: 12:56 PM April 22, 2021
Ely Litter Pickers equipment thanks to McDonald's

The Ely Litter Pickers group received 24 pickers and bin hoops from McDonald's based in Ely Leisure Village as part of their bid to clean up East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Brian Calvert/Peter Royle

A litter picking group has received help from McDonald's in its ongoing mission to clean up East Cambridgeshire. 

Ely Litter Pickers has received 24 new pickers and bin hoops from the restaurant, based in the city’s leisure village, which will be loaned out to anyone who wants to volunteer for the group. 

The fast food chain has now donated £600 of litter-picking equipment for volunteers to use in places including Ely, Littleport, Mepal and Little Downham. 

Ely Litter Pickers equipment

The Ely Litter Pickers group received 24 pickers and bin hoops from McDonald's based in Ely Leisure Village as part of their bid to clean up East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Brian Calvert

Ely Litter Pickers litter bag East Cambs

The Ely Litter Pickers group received 24 pickers and bin hoops from McDonald's based in Ely Leisure Village as part of their bid to clean up East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Peter Royle

Brian Calvert, treasurer of the Ely Litter Pickers group, said: “We’re really grateful for the support from McDonald’s and since we formed, they were the first business to provide us equipment. 

“Without it, we could not have grown the group as quickly as we have.  

You may also want to watch:

“They’ve been proactive in helping us, giving us equipment and bin bags, and they’ve offered some of their staff to help join our litter pick sessions when Covid restrictions allow.” 

Ely Litter Pickers bags

The Ely Litter Pickers group received 24 pickers and bin hoops from McDonald's based in Ely Leisure Village as part of their bid to clean up East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Peter Royle

Ely litter picker at work

A litter picker cleaning out ditches in East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Karen Sheail

Ely Litter Pickers, which formed in February and is working with East Cambridgeshire District Council, has over 600 members and more than 100 active litter pickers from three to 78-years-old. 

As well as receiving support from local businesses, the group fundraised £300 to provide equipment to schoolchildren in Ely, as well as guides and scout groups to run their own litter picking sessions. 

For more information and to join, visit the Ely Litter Pickers Facebook page

Bottles found by Ely litter picker

Just some of the litter found by Brian Calvert while out on the streets in the month of March. - Credit: Brian Calvert

Environment News
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

