Litter picker pleasantly surprised to be thanked by teens
- Credit: BRIAN CALVERT
An Ely man was pleasantly surprised when teenagers commended and helped his litter picking efforts.
Brian Calvert was out in the St John’s Park area, where he litter picks three or four times per week, when he was approached by a group of teenagers.
However, rather than being verbally abused as he says has happened previously, they thanked him for removing the rubbish.
Brian said: “Over the last year, I’ve had teens swear and laugh at me.
“One time they kicked a football full pelt across the field narrowly missing me.
You may also want to watch:
“I’ve seen them trying to set fires under football nets, ripping gutters off the scout hut, boys climbing 10 foot in the air on the roof of the scout hut and generally a lot of destructive behaviour.”
On Monday, however, he said “the old teens smoking in the bushes saw me coming with my picker and as I approached they collected all the litter out of the hedges and left around them”.
Most Read
- 1 Sinkhole '10 to 15 feet deep' causes disruption
- 2 Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping
- 3 Court obliges speeding MP who pleaded 'ban me'
- 4 LETTERS: Travellers and traffic the recurrent theme
- 5 One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest
- 6 Plans approved for 173 more homes in Sutton
- 7 Eight of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire
- 8 'Get the shot and test a lot': Council leader's stark warning as Covid rates rise in East Cambs
- 9 ‘Split moment of evilness’ robbed me of my devoted son
- 10 Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man
They then walked over to Brian and thanked him before putting the rubbish in his bag.
“We then bid each other good evening.”
He added that, last month, one of the group who had kicked the football at him shouted “good on you mate, well done” after Brian made conversation and complimented his dog.
“The skate park is still left a mess every day,” Brian added.
“But maybe I’m slowly winning my personal silent war!”