A lifestyle blog launched by a mother-of-three from Ely about her journey adjusting to countryside life since moving from London has attracted almost 20,000 followers.

Michelle Davey moved to Ely with her husband and three children two years ago when they set their sights on a quieter pace of life.

However, homesick Michelle decided to set up her blog ‘Cockney in the Countryside’ last summer, to document her day-to-day life as a parent, days out and adjusting to country living.

More than 4,000 followers appeared on the site within days of its launch, and it wasn’t long before Michelle was nominated for a UK Blog Award in the Lifestyle and Parenting category.

She explained: “It has sort of been like therapy, it’s a bit like an outlet and a place where I get to vent about things as well, especially as I had no one up here when I first came.

“Some people say they feel like they know me as when they read my posts it’s like they are sitting having a coffee with me. It’s really nice when you get that response.

“I think a lot of people write about perfect parenting but the truth is, its not like that, people get worried when they compare themselves to what they see on social media all the time.”

Michelle, who is a former teacher, also writes about her experiences as a parent of an autistic child.

She added: “At first I found the attention quite strange, I would go online and find 30 messages from other moms saying that they could relate to me.

“It wasn’t long before I got 4,000 followers and stated to get invited to events in the community and then BBC Radio Cambridgeshire got in touch for me to do a slot with them.

“I wanted to write about the differences between country life and that in the East End.

“I go back and see my family when I can but the children are happy here and get the right support and Ely is a lovely place to live.”

Michelle has also taken up the role of editor of Littleport Life Magazine and intends to continue writing about her cross-over life for entry in this year’s UK Blog Awards.

Visit https://cockneyinthecountryside.com/ to read about Michelle’s adventures.