Party to celebrate Ely Library turning 20

Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.

A birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20.

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Guests including the Mayor of Ely attended the birthday party at the weekend, which featured live music and poem readings.

Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse said: "We love Ely Library and celebrated its 20th year with balloons, guests and cake.

"It was great to hear of all the many activities that take place in the venue as well as praise from local county councillors Lis Every, Mark Goldsack and Lorna Dupre.

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

"They all praised the library and the importance of all that it offers to the community.

"It was lovely to hear Rosie Scott playing the Welsh harp so beautifully.

"I also enjoyed the ukuleles and the cup of coffee from the Friends and, of course, the cake. "Then listening to guest of honour Wendy Cope reading some of her poems was a delight.

Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.

"How lucky we are to have such a library and it's there for all of us to enjoy and benefit from. Happy Birthday to all the staff and users."

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

