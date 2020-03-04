Advanced search

Party to celebrate Ely Library turning 20

PUBLISHED: 15:56 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 04 March 2020

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.

Archant

A birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20.

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSEBirthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Guests including the Mayor of Ely attended the birthday party at the weekend, which featured live music and poem readings.

Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse said: "We love Ely Library and celebrated its 20th year with balloons, guests and cake.

"It was great to hear of all the many activities that take place in the venue as well as praise from local county councillors Lis Every, Mark Goldsack and Lorna Dupre.

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSEBirthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

"They all praised the library and the importance of all that it offers to the community.

"It was lovely to hear Rosie Scott playing the Welsh harp so beautifully.

"I also enjoyed the ukuleles and the cup of coffee from the Friends and, of course, the cake. "Then listening to guest of honour Wendy Cope reading some of her poems was a delight.

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.

"How lucky we are to have such a library and it's there for all of us to enjoy and benefit from. Happy Birthday to all the staff and users."

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSEBirthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

Headteacher’s skydive aims to raise £1,000 for school repairs

Bridget Harrison, headteacher of The Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford, will skydive to fundraise to help pay for repairs to the school's roof. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

Headteacher’s skydive aims to raise £1,000 for school repairs

Bridget Harrison, headteacher of The Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford, will skydive to fundraise to help pay for repairs to the school's roof. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Party to celebrate Ely Library turning 20

Birthday cake, balloons and live music were all part of the celebrations to mark Ely Library turning 20. Mayor Mike Rouse cuts the cake.

Have your say on how East Cambs Council can ‘get a better deal on alternative forms of transport’

Improving cycle routes, footpaths and bus services are the aims of a six-week consultation which opens on Monday March 9 and aims to “get a better deal on alternative forms of transport” for East Cambridgeshire. In October 2019 The 'Ely Zipper' bus service was improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive

Meet Ely Consort: the local chamber choir who are performing at Ely Cathedral

Ely Consort will perform at Ely Cathedral on Saturday March 21. It's members are pictured during previous performances and out about in the city. Picture: NICK BARTON

“We are fully prepared for Coronavirus” – top NHS doctor reassures Cambridge and Peterborough

“We are fully prepared for Coronavirus” – Dr Gary Howsam reassures Cambridge and Peterborough

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24