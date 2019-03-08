Hundreds pack Ely Library for Lughnasadh craft fair

Three hundred people packed Ely Library on Saturday August 3 as it transformed into a market space for the Lughnasadh craft fair.

Lughnasadh marks the beginning of the harvest season and celebrates the first fruits and grains of the Celtic year.

Alvina De-La-Mare, community library assistant, said: "We showcased a bounty of handmade and homemade products, including jewellery and gifts, plant-based soaps and wellness products, photography, art, textiles and fused glass.

"Approximately 300 visitors browsed and bought, and chatted to the makers about their craft.

"Drinks were available as well as cakes on offer by Happy Cheer Cakes.

"And we received some great feedback from people who felt the library had a 'wonderful buzz'.

"Thank you to all our stallholders who brought their wares to brighten Ely Library."

Stallholders included:

- Animation Studio Ltd - art and jewellery with local themes

- Becky White - fused glass jewellery

- Ely Queen Bees - honey, candles, beeswax products, printed homewares

- Etoile Essential Oils - Doterra essential oils, samples and bottles

- Fab Fabs Ely - screen-printed fabrics and items

- Handmade in East Anglia - fused glass homewares

- Happy Cheer Cakes - homemade cakes and biscuits

- Jenny Ollerenshaw - handmade books and boxes

- Kate By Designs Gifts - jewellery and gifts

- Kit 'n' Mouse - felted mice sewn in individual settings, each with their own story chapter

- Lisa Verrinder - local landscape photograph

- Little Finkie Soapery - handmade plant-based soaps

- London Glassworks - glass angel feathers for engraving

- Maria's Art Hobby - hand-painted jewellery and gifts

- Side Gate Garden - hand-painted and embroidered homewares

- Natural Product Guild - health and wellness Aloe Vera-based products

Ely Library regularly holds craft fairs based around the Celtic cross-quarter festivals.

The next one takes place on October 26 from 9.30am to 3pm - and entry is free.

This fair will celebrate Samhain, the close of the Celtic year.