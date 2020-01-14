Discover more about LGBT+ History Month at Ely Library's free event

Cambridgeshire residents will be able to discover more about LGBT+ History Month at a free event hosted by Ely Library on Saturday February 8.

The LGBT+ Rainbow Library event will give local people the chance to meet representatives from local organisations and groups including The Kite Trust, Encompass Network, Dhiverse, Cambs County Council Fostering Services and Switchboard LGBT+.

"There are more guests to be confirmed so watch this space" say organisers.

"There will be refreshments and a space to socialise. Everyone is welcome - all ages and backgrounds, from within or without the LGBT+ community."

"Entry is free but donations are welcome. The event runs from 10am to 12.30pm.

LGBT History Month aims to promote tolerance and raise awareness of the prejudices faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

For more information about the Ely event visit www.facebook.com/pages/Ely-Library/147435408627608 or call 0345 045 5200.