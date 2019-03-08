Advanced search

Ely’s most famous cat, Garfield, set for book signing and meet and greet at Ely Library

PUBLISHED: 12:50 13 March 2019

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's, will be at Ely Library this Saturday for a book signing - following the release of What's That Doing There, which is full of his fictional adventures. Picture: GARFIELD

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's, will be at Ely Library this Saturday for a book signing - following the release of What's That Doing There, which is full of his fictional adventures. Picture: GARFIELD

Ely’s most famous cat, Garfield, who is also known as Mr Sainsbury’s, will be at Ely Library this Saturday (March 16) for a book signing.

Garfield the cat who has now been allowed back into Virgin holidays in ElyGarfield the cat who has now been allowed back into Virgin holidays in Ely

The library has invited him and his owner to make a personal appearance to promote and sign copies of his book ‘What’s THAT Doing There?’

The owner, Mike, will be signing the books while Garfield indulges in the cuddles and attention.

Vanessa Bismuth, communications and marketing advisor at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Garfield is a local celebrity in Ely as he spends most of his time in Sainsbury’s.

Can Garfield become a 'mystic mog' and preduct outcome of Mayweather v McGregor clash?Can Garfield become a 'mystic mog' and preduct outcome of Mayweather v McGregor clash?

“He takes himself there under his own steam because he seems to love meeting people so much.

“He lets everyone stroke him and even climbs into people cars as they load their shopping because he loves attention.

“He has a Facebook following and has even ‘written’ his own memoir.”

Admission to the event, which runs from 10am until 12pm, is free and books will be available for sale.

