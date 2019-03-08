Ely law firm offering one day free legal advice on resolving disputes or family matters - be sure though to book an appointment first

Ward Gethin Archer's Ely office is holding the free legal advice day on October 30 with solicitors Joanna Duncan and Joseph Henry. Picture; WARD GETHIN Archant

Free legal advice on resolving disputes or on family law will be offered in Ely by a local law firm.

Ward Gethin Archer's Ely office is holding the free legal advice day on October 30 and is for anyone who wishes to speak to a lawyer about resolving disputes or aspects of family law.

"Our expert team will be on hand to provide clear and confidential legal advice on any issues people may be facing," said a company spokesman.

"The advice day is the ideal opportunity to have questions answered on a range of legal matters."

Ward Gethin Archer's dispute resolution team handles a wide variety of claims.

During the advice day, people can get professional advice from disputes and litigation solicitor, Joseph Henry could include guidance on boundary disputes, contractual disputes, debt recovery, disputing a Will, professional negligence, landlord and tenant issues, consumer rights and data protection.

He said: "Whether you are bringing a claim or defending one, I can offer an accurate assessment of your legal position and rights, and advise on your options."

Family lawyer Joanna Duncan will be available to answer questions on matters including divorce and separation, access to children, property and finance issues, grandparent rights, and pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements.

She said: "You can ask me any questions about separation, divorce, arrangements for children and cohabitation agreements. Whatever family legal issue you are facing, I can help."

The free legal advice day is being held at Ward Gethin Archer's Ely office at Market Place, CB7 4QN.

To book a 30-minute appointment call 01353 662203 or visit https://www.wga.co.uk/adviceday. Booking is essential.

The advice day in Ely will enable people to meet face to face with a local lawyer. As with all legal matters, Ward Gethin Archer strongly recommends that people seek advice as early in the process as they can.

Ward Gethin Archer's Ely office is one of nine offices in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire. Ward Gethin Archer's other offices can be found in Chatteris, Dereham, Downham Market, Heacham, King's Lynn (Tuesday Market Place and Regis Place), Swaffham and Watton, making them one of the region's largest law firms.