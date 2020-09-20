Gallery

Socially distanced theatre show to go ahead at The Maltings this Christmas – oh yes it is!

Ely-based KD Theatre Productions are saving Christmas by bringing their family production of The Wizard Of Oz to The Maltings this winter. Picture: KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS Archant

An Ely based theatre company is planning to save Christmas by bringing their Covid-cancelled family production to The Maltings.

KD Theatre Productions were due to take their production of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ around the UK this year – however all the shows were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Now, they are postponing those planned performances until 2021 and will instead perform

The production will run from December 18 to January 2, with social distancing in place around the auditorium and other safety measures.

Daniel Bell, producer, said: “It’s been a very tough few months, with some of our other pantomimes being cancelled across the country.

“However, we have remained positive and worked around the clock and with the support of Ely City Council and The Maltings, Ely, are delighted to be producing a production this Christmas which our audiences can enjoy safely with social distancing.

“There will be some differences to our usual pantomimes, but audiences can still expect the mayhem and madness they’ve come to expect from our pantomimes.”

As well as social distancing seating around the auditorium, audience members will have their temperatures checked and be asked to sanitise their hands-on arrival.

The show will run at 75 minutes with no interval (to minimise crowding) although audience members will have opportunity to purchase refreshments and merchandise before the show.

Katherine Hickmott, producer, said: “Usually over 11,000 people attend the pantomime each year, however, due to social distancing we only have a maximum of 4,000 seats available so we expect the seats to sell quickly.

“Early booking is advised. We can also reassure our audiences 100 per cent that if we have to cancel the production due to restrictions implements, all tickets will be fully refunded.

“Ely is our home city venue, it’s where we started, we love our audiences, this year the pantomime will be needed more than ever.”

Those who have booked for the previously announced ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will be contacted by the box office team within the next 14 days and have the opportunity to transfer their tickets to next year, exchange for another production or receive a refund.

Tickets for The Wizard Of Oz will go on sale on September 25 and you can purchase a bubble of two to six seats online (if you need more contact the box office).

For more information about the safety measures and to book tickets visit the KD Theatre Productions website or call 01353 725026.