Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Ringing alarm bellows and bellowing security smoke failed to deter raiders from escaping with £100,000 of jewellery from an Ely store.

Four masked raiders are visible from CCTV footage breaking into Italian Jewellery Ltd in High Street Passage, Ely, at around 3am on Friday, November 13.

In less than a minute, the thieves are inside and can be seen smashing and ransacking display cabinets before stuffing rings and watches into bags.

Just one week ago, owners shared images on social media of an attempted break-in after thieves attempted to smash open their front door.

The store posted to their Facebook page: “We are incredibly sad to let you know that during the night our shop in Ely was robbed.

“We are asking for your help. If you know anything or saw anything between 2:30am to 3.00 am around Ely city centre please let police know.”

The store added: “Please share with as many people as you can so we can hopefully get some information on what has happened. Stay safe and take care.”

The store has since managed to isolate the intruders’ voices from the background noises through an editing program.

They said they would like help in “identifying the language these criminals are speaking- does anyone here happen to speak their language and kindly translate what they’re saying for?”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely.

“The thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches.”

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan said: “This was a smash and grab which saw a staggering amount of jewellery stolen in a matter of minutes.

“I’m urging anybody who has any information about the incident, or who recognises the men, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101

In 2015, we reported three masked men used a battering ram in a bid to break-in: two years ago a £3,000 ring was stolen in broad daylight.

